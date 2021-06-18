Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $310,260.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

BILL opened at $172.74 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.