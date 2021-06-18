Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 1,812.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 236,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 8,126.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 218,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.