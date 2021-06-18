BitcoinZ Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $6,270.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00362285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00146894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00220117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

