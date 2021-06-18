BitTube (TUBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,397.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $7,397.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00752829 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002309 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 312,836,236 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

