Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “
Several other analysts also recently commented on BSM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 148.94%.
In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
