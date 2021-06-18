BlackRock Inc. Acquires 767,227 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Equinor ASA worth $118,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,663,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 47,164.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

