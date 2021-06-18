BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $120,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.