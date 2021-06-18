BlackRock Inc. Buys 92,615 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.35% of H&E Equipment Services worth $114,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

