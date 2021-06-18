BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Genesco worth $117,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 136.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genesco by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $55.66 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

