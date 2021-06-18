BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $113,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,749,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after acquiring an additional 186,560 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TM opened at $185.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $185.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

