BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 416,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $805.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

