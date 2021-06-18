BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $640.30

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 640.30 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 581.10 ($7.59). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.90), with a volume of 1,527,814 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 639.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,200 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

