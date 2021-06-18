Blair William & Co. IL Has $501.18 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214,824 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $501,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $230.28. 134,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.45. The stock has a market cap of $448.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

