Blair William & Co. IL Has $93.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.42. The company had a trading volume of 783,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $300.11 and a one year high of $425.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

