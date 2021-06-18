Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 41,798 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of Lululemon Athletica worth $138,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,161. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.