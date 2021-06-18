Blair William & Co. IL Sells 73,950 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $160,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.45. The company had a trading volume of 472,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.37. The firm has a market cap of $939.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

