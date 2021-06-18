Blair William & Co. IL Sells 99,950 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,950 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $335,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $13.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 182,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,500. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.