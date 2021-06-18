Blockpass Hits Market Capitalization of $615,071.05 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $615,071.05 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00735645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083347 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

