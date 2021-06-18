Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRSM. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

PRSM stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 826.50 ($10.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,347,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £789.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of GBX 810.50 ($10.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,072.16.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

