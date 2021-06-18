Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRSM. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

PRSM stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 826.50 ($10.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,347,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £789.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of GBX 810.50 ($10.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,072.16.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

