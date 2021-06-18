bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.