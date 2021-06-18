BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 302,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 over the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of BXC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 211,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,446. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

