BMO Capital Markets Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$28.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.11.
Shares of TXG opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.98. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.81 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
