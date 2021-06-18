BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.91 million and a P/E ratio of -58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

