BMO Capital Markets Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$28.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.11.

Shares of TXG opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.81 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

