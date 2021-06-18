BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,087 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 106.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

