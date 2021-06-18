BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 548 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $61.15 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

