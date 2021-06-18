BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Artesian Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $64,075.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,668 shares of company stock worth $385,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

