BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $174,000 Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

