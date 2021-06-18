BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,177 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

