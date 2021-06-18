BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verso were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verso by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

VRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

