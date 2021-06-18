BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

NYSE:DMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

