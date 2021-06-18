Bob’s Repair Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $9,015.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00748780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars.

