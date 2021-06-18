Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NYSE BCEI opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

