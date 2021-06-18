Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.26. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$5.46.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,624 over the last 90 days.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

