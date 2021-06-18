Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,724 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

