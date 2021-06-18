Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,381. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$28.69 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.67.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

