Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$60.00 by Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been given a C$60.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.54. The company had a trading volume of 292,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,381. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.67. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$28.69 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.