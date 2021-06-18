BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 243,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

