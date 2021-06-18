Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Increased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 321.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

