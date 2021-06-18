Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.69.

NYSE BXP opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

