BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

