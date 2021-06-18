BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.