Bp Plc Acquires 67,628 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bp Plc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 194.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

