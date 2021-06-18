Bp Plc Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bp Plc lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $682.21 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $673.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

