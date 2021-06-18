Bp Plc Sells 3,170 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

