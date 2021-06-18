Bp Plc Sells 3,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bp Plc lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

