Bp Plc Sells 4,268 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of -383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

