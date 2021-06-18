Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brady by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brady by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 9.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 225,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

BRC opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.