Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.29

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 43004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

