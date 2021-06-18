Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Miller Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Miller Industries by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $6,364,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $40.37 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

